Mangiapane scored his seventh goal of the season on his lone shot in Sunday's 5-1 win over Dallas.

Mangiapane opened the scoring just over 12 minutes into the first period to get the Flames off and running. A bottom-six winger for Calgary, Mangiapane has seven goals and 12 points in 36 games this season, leaving him just one shy of matching both his goal and point totals from a season ago.