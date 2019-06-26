Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Gets qualified
Mangiapane was given a qualifying offer from the Flames on Tuesday.
Mangiapane came into his own in 2018-19, collecting 13 points in 44 games at the NHL level. He was also able to tally his first career postseason goal against the Avalanche in Game 1 of their first-round series. He'll likely push for one of the final spots on the NHL roster for next season, and could be a candidate for a longer-term deal should he continue to perform.
