Mangiapane logged a goal and an assist in Monday's 4-3 loss to Philadelphia.
Mangiapane assisted on Mikael Backlund's opening tally in the second period before burying a rebound in the third to tie the game 3-3. Mangiapane now has three points in his last two games following a four-game scoring drought. He's up to 31 points (13 goals, 18 assists) through 57 games this season.
