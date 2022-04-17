Mangiapane scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 9-1 win over the Coyotes.

Mangiapane's goal at 1:16 of the second period stood as the game-winner. He also helped out on a Blake Coleman tally later in the frame. In his last six games, Mangiapane has two goals and four helpers to bounce back from a rough latter half of March. The 26-year-old winger is over the 50-point threshold with 32 goals, 19 helpers, 171 shots on net, 64 hits and a plus-21 rating in 75 contests this season.