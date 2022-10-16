Mangiapane scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Oilers.
Mangiapane netted his first goal of the year at 10;18 of the first period, and it ended up being enough to earn the Flames a win over their rivals. The 26-year-old winger was prolific in road scoring last year, and that's carried over for at least the first away game of 2022-23. He's picked up two points, a plus-3 rating and five shots on net through two contests this season.
