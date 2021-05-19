Mangiapane scored a goal on three shots and doled out three hits Tuesday in a 4-2 loss to Vancouver.

Mangiapane helped start a Flames mini-rally late in the third period, finding himself all alone in front and outwaiting Thatcher Demko to make it a 3-1 game. Matthew Tkachuk scored just over two minutes later to make it a one-goal affair, but Vancouver's Brock Boeser extinguished the comeback with an empty-netter with 19 seconds left. Mangiapane has racked up four goals over his last three contests and takes a four-game point streak into Wednesday's season finale.