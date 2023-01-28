Mangiapane notched an assist, two shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.

Mangiapane set up Blake Coleman's empty-net tally in the third period. With three goals and six assists over his last nine games, Mangiapane has been effective even while playing in a third-line role. The winger is up to 26 points, 108 shots on net, 67 hits and a plus-1 rating through 50 outings this season -- he's below the pace to match last year's 55-point breakout campaign, but he's on track to top the 40-point mark.