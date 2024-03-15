Mangiapane notched an assist and blocked three shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Mangiapane missed Tuesday's game versus the Avalanche due to an illness, but he was able to get back in the lineup quickly. He played in his usual top-six role and helped out on a Blake Coleman empty-netter late in the third period. Mangiapane has eight points over his last 10 outings, giving him 37 points, 110 shots on net, 81 hits, 43 PIM and a plus-10 rating through 64 contests overall. All but two of his points have come at even strength.