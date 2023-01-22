Mangiapane logged an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Lightning.
Mangiapane has gotten on the scoresheet in six of the last nine games, recording two goals and five helpers over that span. He set up a Rasmus Andersson go-ahead goal in the second period Saturday. Mangiapane has nine goals, 13 assists, 99 shots on net, 66 hits, 18 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 47 contests. He's played his best hockey lately alongside Mikael Backlund and Blake Coleman on the Flames' third line.
