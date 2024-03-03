Mangiapane logged an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Penguins.

Mangiapane set up Blake Coleman for the game-tying goal at 10:41 of the third period. This was Mangiapane's fifth point in the last five games, a noticeable improvement on the two points he produced over six contests directly after the All-Star break. The 27-year-old winger has 34 points, 103 shots on net, 69 hits, 43 PIM and a plus-12 rating over 59 appearances this season, playing mainly in a middle-six role.