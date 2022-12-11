Mangiapane provided two assists, two shots on goal and three hits in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

Mangiapane has been all-or-nothing in the last seven games, posting a trio of multi-point efforts and three goose eggs in that span. When his line with Nazem Kadri and Dillon Dube is clicking, they give the Flames a noticeable boost in depth scoring, but there's a streaky concern in their play. Mangiapane now has six goals, seven helpers, 53 shots, 39 hits and a minus-5 rating through 28 contests this season.