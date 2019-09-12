Mangiapane is not in training camp due to a contract dispute.

Mangiapane joins Matthew Tkachuk as the two Flames among the unsigned RFA group around the league. The Flames are likely prioritizing negotiations with Tkachuk, which could cause Mangiapane's contract to take longer. Mangiapane produced 13 points in 44 games last season, filling a bottom-six role that keeps him off the fantasy radar outside deeper formats.