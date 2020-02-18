Mangiapane scored three goals and an assist in Monday's 6-4 win over the Ducks.

After opening the scoring for the Flames in the second period, Mangiapane then bookended the team's five-goal outburst in the third, securing the hat trick into an empty net. The 23-year-old has only found the back of the net in two of his last 21 games, but both were multi-goal outings. On the season, he has 13 goals and 25 points -- both career highs -- through 59 games.