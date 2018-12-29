Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Headed to bus league
The Flames will activate Mangiapane (undisclosed) off injured reserve and send him to AHL Stockton on Saturday, Kristen Anderson of The Calgary Sun reports.
Mangiapane will return to a prominent role with Stockton, where he's racked up seven goals and 14 points in 13 appearances this campaign. The 22-year-old forward won't have any fantasy value in 2018-19, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him get another shot with the big club later this season.
