The Flames will activate Mangiapane (undisclosed) off injured reserve and send him to AHL Stockton on Saturday, Kristen Anderson of The Calgary Sun reports.

Mangiapane will return to a prominent role with Stockton, where he's racked up seven goals and 14 points in 13 appearances this campaign. The 22-year-old forward won't have any fantasy value in 2018-19, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him get another shot with the big club later this season.