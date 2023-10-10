Mangiapane (shoulder) is on the Flames' roster and will be available for Opening Night against Winnipeg, per PuckPedia.

Mangiapane pocketed 17 goals and 43 points in 82 games last season before undergoing offseason shoulder surgery. Many Calgary forwards posted disappointing 2022-23 campaigns and he was a part of that group after scoring a career-high 35 goals the previous year. The 27-year-old will hold down a middle-six role with the Flames again this season.