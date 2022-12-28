Mangiapane was credited with an assist and four PIM during a 2-1 loss to the visiting Oilers on Tuesday.

Mangiapane earned his first point in six games, drawing the primary assist on Mikael Backlund's game-opening marker. The helper was the 26-year-old left winger's first since he earned two against the Maple Leafs on Dec. 10. Mangiapane, a third-liner, produced four shots and one hit in 16:36 of ice time versus the Oilers.