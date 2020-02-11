Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Helps out on power play
Mangiapane notched a power-play assist in Monday's 6-2 win over the Sharks.
It was the first power-play point of the 23-year-old's career. Mangiapane is up to 19 points, 79 shots and 57 hits in 55 contests this season. He skated with Matthew Tkachuk and Mikael Backlund in Monday's contest, but Mangiapane hasn't generated as much offense as a typical top-six winger would.
More News
-
Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Contributes helper•
-
Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Ripples twine twice•
-
Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Sets up opening tally•
-
Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Career night in win•
-
Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Gets ball rolling Sunday•
-
Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Slides helper in overtime loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.