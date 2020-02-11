Mangiapane notched a power-play assist in Monday's 6-2 win over the Sharks.

It was the first power-play point of the 23-year-old's career. Mangiapane is up to 19 points, 79 shots and 57 hits in 55 contests this season. He skated with Matthew Tkachuk and Mikael Backlund in Monday's contest, but Mangiapane hasn't generated as much offense as a typical top-six winger would.