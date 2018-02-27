Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Hits minors after replacements arrive
Mangiapane was assigned to AHL Stockton, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
The Flames just acquired for two forwards -- Chris Stewart from waivers and Nick Shore from a trade -- so with Kris Versteeg (hip) and Marek Hrivik (undisclosed) expected to return from injured reserve at some point, Calgary will have a crowded lineup soon. Mangiapane has yet to post a point in 10 NHL games, so he'll be the odd man out.
