Mangiapane signed a one-year contract worth $715k with Calgary on Sunday.

Mangiapane scored eight goals and 13 points in 44 games with the Flames last season and should retain his bottom-six role this season. His contract is a two-way deal so he'll still need to fight for that roster spot prior to Opening Night. The 23-year-old will now report to training camp after settling his contract dispute.

More News
Our Latest Stories