Mangiapane signed a two-year, $4.85 million extension with the Flames on Friday.
Mangiapane was pretty productive in a bottom-six role for the Flames last season, racking up 17 goals and 15 helpers in 68 contests. The 24-year-old winger's role likely won't change much in 2020-21, so although he'll continue to thrive as a bottom-sixer, he won't produce enough points to be a desirable fantasy option.
More News
-
Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Opens scoring Thursday•
-
Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Sets up pair of goals•
-
Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: One of each in win•
-
Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Improves substantially in 2019-20•
-
Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Assists in three straight games•
-
Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Pockets assist•