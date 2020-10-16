Mangiapane signed a two-year, $4.85 million extension with the Flames on Friday.

Mangiapane was pretty productive in a bottom-six role for the Flames last season, racking up 17 goals and 15 helpers in 68 contests. The 24-year-old winger's role likely won't change much in 2020-21, so although he'll continue to thrive as a bottom-sixer, he won't produce enough points to be a desirable fantasy option.