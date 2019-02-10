Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Joins goal-scoring club
Mangiapane finally scored his first NHL goal in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Canucks on Saturday.
The milestone goal came in the second period on a cross-ice pass from defenseman Noah Hanifin, which Mangiapane slotted home behind Jacob Markstrom. The sixth-round pick from 2015 needed 27 games to score his first goal, but pump the brakes on any expectations; he averaged 9:16 a game coming into the night while skating on the Flames' fourth line.
