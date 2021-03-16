Mangiapane scored a goal on two shots and supplied an assist in Monday's 4-3 win over the Oilers.

Mangiapane potted the Flames' third goal of the contest at 13:45 of the second period. The Oilers rallied to tie the game in the third period, but he set up Noah Hanifin for the game-winning goal. The 24-year-old Mangiapane has nine tallies, 16 points, 48 shots on goal and a minus-1 rating through 29 games.