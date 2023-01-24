Mangiapane scored a goal on five shots, added two assists and went plus-3 in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Mangiapane had a pair of points in the second period, and he also set up Dillon Dube's game-winning goal in overtime. Two of Mangiapane's five multi-point efforts this season have come in the last seven games -- in that span, he has three goals and five helpers. The winger looks poised for a big second half after struggling early on. He's up 10 goals, 15 helpers, 104 shots on net, 66 hits and a minus-1 rating through 48 appearances.