Mangiapane scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Stars.

Mangiapane has produced small bursts of offense for the struggling Flames despite being bounced around the lineup. He leads the team with four goals after scoring Wednesday, and he's added three helpers over 10 contests, though he's been held scoreless in five of his last eight outings. The winger has 15 shots on net, eight hits, eight PIM and a minus-1 rating. It would be a positive to see him stick on the top line alongside Elias Lindholm, but head coach Ryan Huska is likely to continue shuffling the cards as long as his team is struggling.