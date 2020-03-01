Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Lights lamp in loss
Mangiapane scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Lightning.
Mangiapane scored his 17th goal of the year at 13:12 of the second period. The 23-year-old winger finished February with seven tallies and five assists in 14 outings. For the year, Mangiapane has 29 points, 68 hits, 101 shots and a plus-5 rating through 64 contests. His recent surge could earn him attention in deeper fantasy formats, but that run is unsustainable.
