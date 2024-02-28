Mangiapane scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Mangiapane gave the Flames a quick response to Phillip Danault's opening tally for the Kings. The goal was Mangiapane's fourth point over the last four games. The winger hasn't had a ton of consistency in 2023-24, but he's looked best alongside Mikael Backlund and Blake Coleman. Mangiapane is at 33 points, 101 shots on net, 67 hits, 43 PIM and a plus-12 rating through 58 appearances.