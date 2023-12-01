Mangiapane notched an assist and blocked four shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Stars.
Mangiapane has four assists over his last five games, though he hasn't scored a goal in that span. The winger racked up eight points over 13 outings in November, and it appears he's settled into a top-line role alongside Elias Lindholm and Yegor Sharangovich. Mangiapane has 14 points, 33 shots on net, 27 PIM, 26 hits and a plus-2 rating through 22 appearances this season.
