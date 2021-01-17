Mangiapane recorded a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Canucks.

Mangiapane received the puck from Mikael Backlund and then put a no-look pass right into Dillon Dube's wheelhouse on the Flames' second goal. Style points aside, Mangiapane was more involved in Saturday's contest than he was in Thursday's overtime loss to the Jets. The 24-year-old winger has an assist, five shots and two hits through two contests. While he's in a third-line role to start the year, the Flames may be deep enough to have three scoring lines in 2020-21. Mangiapane may hold some value in deeper fantasy formats.