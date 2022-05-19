Mangiapane scored a goal on seven shots, dealt two assists and went plus-3 in Wednesday's 9-6 win over the Oilers in Game 1.

Mangiapane gave the Flames a 2-0 lead just 51 seconds into the game, setting an NHL playoff record for the fastest two goals to start a contest. He added helpers on goals by Blake Coleman in the second period and Rasmus Andersson in the third. This was just the second game of eight in the playoffs that's seen Mangiapane on the scoresheet, but he has two goals, three assists, 19 shots and a plus-4 rating this postseason. He'll likely remain in a second-line role going forward.