Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Missing both weekend games
Mangiapane (undisclosed) isn't traveling with the Flames on their road trip to California, so he'll miss Sunday's game against the Ducks in addition to Saturday's tilt in Los Angeles, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 reports.
On the bright side, Wills added that the team's plan is to have Mangiapane back in the lineup for Tuesday's home game against the Capitals. Expect further word on his status prior to that contest.
