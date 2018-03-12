Mangiapane is set to undergo a shoulder operation that will end his 2017-18 campaign.

Despite failing to log a point in 10 games with Calgary, Mangiapane's second professional season can be considered a resounding success. After putting up 20 goals and 41 points in 66 games for Stockton a season ago, Mangiapane elevated his play to score 21 goals and 46 points in just 39 AHL contests in 2017-18. Mangiapane will be hoping to be healthy for start of next season's training camp and will likely push for an NHL roster spot throughout the campaign.