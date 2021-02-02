Mangiapane scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over the Jets.

Mangiapane snapped a five-game point drought with his tally in the third period, which gave the Flames a 3-2 lead. That lead didn't last, but they won in the shootout. The 24-year-old winger has only two points, 13 shots on net and seven hits through eight contests. Mangiapane's limited production so far isn't enough to justify a roster spot in fantasy.