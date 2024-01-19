Mangiapane scored a goal on six shots in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.
Mangiapane had gone four games without a goal prior to scoring against his hometown team. The 27-year-old winger got the Flames within a goal, but they couldn't find an equalizer. He's up to nine goals, 26 points, 71 shots on net, 40 hits, 41 PIM and a plus-8 rating through 44 appearances.
