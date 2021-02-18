Mangiapane scored a goal in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Canucks.

Mangiapane cut the deficit to 2-1 with his tally at 18:13 of the second period. Just 52 seconds later, the Canucks had scored twice more to effectively put the game to rest. A poor team result aside, Mangiapane continues to chip in with secondary scoring. He has five goals, three assists, 23 shots on net and eight PIM through 16 contests. All but one of his eight points have come in the last nine games.