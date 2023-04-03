Mangiapane tallied a goal in a 5-4 victory over Anaheim on Sunday.

Mangiapane's marker came on the power play early in the second period to narrow the Ducks' lead to 2-1. He has 16 goals and 38 points in 77 contests this season, including four points with the man advantage. Mangiapane is on a three-game scoring streak, providing two goals (both on the power play) and three points in that span.