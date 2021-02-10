Mangiapane scored a goal and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Jets.

Mangiapane stuck with a play and converted on a Mikael Backlund rebound to get the Flames on the board. That duo's line with Milan Lucic has provided the Flames with much-needed depth scoring in recent games. Mangiapane has a three-game point streak going with two goals and two helpers in that span. He's up to six points, 15 shots and a plus-2 rating in 12 appearances overall.