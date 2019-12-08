Mangiapane hasn't recorded a point in his last five games.

Interim head coach Geoff Ward has listed Mangiapane alongside Elias Lindholm and Matthew Tkachuk on the Flames' first line. That appears to be more of a paper situation -- he's hasn't skated more than 18 minutes in a game this season. In Saturday's game versus the Kings, he saw just 12:21 of ice time. The winger has been solid with nine points in 29 appearances this year, but that's probably not worthy of first-line deployment, nor will it turn any heads in the fantasy game. The 23-year-old has added 32 shots on goal, 32 hits and a plus-3 rating.