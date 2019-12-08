Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: No points in last five games
Mangiapane hasn't recorded a point in his last five games.
Interim head coach Geoff Ward has listed Mangiapane alongside Elias Lindholm and Matthew Tkachuk on the Flames' first line. That appears to be more of a paper situation -- he's hasn't skated more than 18 minutes in a game this season. In Saturday's game versus the Kings, he saw just 12:21 of ice time. The winger has been solid with nine points in 29 appearances this year, but that's probably not worthy of first-line deployment, nor will it turn any heads in the fantasy game. The 23-year-old has added 32 shots on goal, 32 hits and a plus-3 rating.
More News
-
Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Shows nose for goal•
-
Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Playing with full mask Saturday•
-
Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Suffers broken nose•
-
Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Buries fourth goal•
-
Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Corrals helper•
-
Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Pair of points in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.