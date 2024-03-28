Mangiapane (undisclosed) will not be in the lineup Thursday in St. Louis, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Mangiapane has gone pointless in his last four games. He has 13 goals and 38 points in 69 games. It appears that his 35-goal season in 2021-22 was an anomaly, as he has yet to get more than 18 goals in any other of his seven NHL seasons. Look for Walker Duehr to enter the Calgary lineup Thursday.