Mangiapane's third goal of the season secured a 2-1 win over the Ducks on Friday.

In his last six games, Mangiapane has scored twice and earned a plus-4 rating while firing 11 shots on goal. He has skated 10 minutes or more in four of those six games. Mangiapane isn't likely to move the needle in fantasy, but he's beginning to find his way at the NHL level.