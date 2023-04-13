Mangiapane provided an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.

Mangiapane struggled at times this season, but he finished with three goals and five assists over his last eight games. For the year, he produced 17 tallies, 26 helpers, 182 shots on net, 86 hits and a plus-12 rating through 82 contests. If his shooting percentage can rebound from its career-low 9.3 percent mark, he should be able to put together a bounce-back campaign in 2023-24.