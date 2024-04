Mangiapane recorded an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Sharks.

Mangiapane was able to achieve a 40-point season for the third straight year, earning 14 goals and 26 assists over 75 appearances. The winger also put up 122 shots on net, 89 hits, 47 PIM and a plus-7 rating despite seeing middle-six minutes. Mangiapane's proven at this point to be a solid all-situations winger, but he rarely stands out in any one area.