Mangiapane produced an assist in Friday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

Mangiapane reached the 10-assist mark when he helped out on Blake Coleman's first-period tally. While Mangiapane is stuck in a 10-game goal drought, he's picked up three helpers over his last five outings as he tries to get his offense back on track. The 26-year-old winger has 17 points, 81 shots on net, 50 hits and a minus-6 rating through 40 appearances, a far cry from the 35-goal, 55-point campaign he put together last year.