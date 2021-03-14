Mangiapane recorded an assist in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Canadiens.

Mangiapane set up Mikael Backlund for an insurance tally in the third period. The 24-year-old Mangiapane has just two assists over his last six games, but he's still occasionally streaky with his scoring. Overall, the Ontario native has 14 points, 46 shots on net, 12 PIM and a minus-3 rating in 28 contests. He can play on both wings and just about any line, but that versatility can be a double-edged sword at times -- he's lately played on the third line.