Mangiapane notched an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Penguins.

Mangiapane set up a Nazem Kadri goal that opened the scoring 14:11 into the first period. It's been a solid start to the year for Mangiapane, who has two goals, two assists, 14 shots on net and a minus-2 rating in six contests. His line with Kadri and Dillon Dube has been the Flames' steadiest for even-strength offense, and with the team now 5-1-0, head coach Darryl Sutter is unlikely to mix things up any time soon.