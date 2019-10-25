Mangiapane provided an assist in Thursday's 6-5 shootout win over the Panthers.

After a slow start, Mangiapane has a four-game point streak rolling with two goals and two helpers in that span. That accounts for all of his offense in 10 games this year. The sixth-round pick from 2015 can run a bit streaky, but his strong performances in limited minutes could see him move up the lineup -- he's occasionally practiced on the second line with Mikael Backlund and Matthew Tkachuk.