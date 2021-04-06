Mangiapane scored a goal and added four PIM in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Mangiapane got the Flames on the board at 18:06 of the second period. He also took a double-minor for high-sticking in the third period which nullified any chance of the Flames making a comeback. The 25-year-old winger has 12 goals, 21 points, 59 shots on net, 22 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 40 contests this season.