Mangiapane scored a power-play goal on three shots and added an assist in Friday's 4-2 win over the Canadiens.
Both of Mangiapane's points came in the first period, which saw the teams tied at 2-2. Mangiapane snapped a four-game point drought and now has 13 tallies, 11 assists, 73 shots on net, 40 hits and a minus-5 rating through 46 contests. The 25-year-old winger is likely to continue in a middle-six role.
More News
-
Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Extends point streak to four games•
-
Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: On modest three-game point streak•
-
Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Deposits goal on birthday•
-
Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Provides helper in loss•
-
Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Reaches double-digit goals•
-
Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Adds helper•