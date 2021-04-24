Mangiapane scored a power-play goal on three shots and added an assist in Friday's 4-2 win over the Canadiens.

Both of Mangiapane's points came in the first period, which saw the teams tied at 2-2. Mangiapane snapped a four-game point drought and now has 13 tallies, 11 assists, 73 shots on net, 40 hits and a minus-5 rating through 46 contests. The 25-year-old winger is likely to continue in a middle-six role.