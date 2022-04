Mangiapane scored an empty-net goal on four shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Stars.

Mangiapane had the secondary helper on Chris Tanev's go-ahead goal in the third period before scoring a long-range empty-netter. It's been an April resurgence for Mangiapane, who has five goals and five helpers in his last nine outings. The 26-year-old winger is up to 35 goals, 55 points, 180 shots on net, 70 hits and a plus-23 rating through 78 outings.