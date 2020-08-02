Mangiapane scored an empty-net goal and added a power-play assist in Saturday's win over the Jets in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

Mangiapane set up Mikael Backlund's goal to make it 3-1 late in the second period, and added the insurance tally into the empty net in the third. The 24-year-old Mangiapane ended the 2019-20 regular season with assists in three straight games and picked up right where he left off Saturday. He tallied 32 points (17 goals, 15 helpers) and 109 shots in 68 games. With additional power-play time headed his way, Mangiapane could be a breakout star if the Flames make a deep playoff run.