Mangiapane scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Avalanche in Game 1 of their first-round series.

Mangiapane scored eight goals in 44 games this year while becoming a vital part of the Flames' forward depth. The fourth-liner took no time in opening his account in the playoffs despite skating only 7:47 in the contest. The Flames will likely use the 23-year-old sparingly in the playoffs, limiting his abilities to contribute offensively.